ICMR-RMRCNE Recruitment 2023 Apply for 10 vacancies

Applications are invited for various project based vacancies in ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre for NE Region (ICMR-RMRCNE).

ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre for NE Region (ICMR-RMRCNE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under the project “Human rabies deaths and animal bite burden in India : A cross-sectional survey” in Dibrugarh, Assam and Kohima, Nagaland.

Name of post : Project Scientist-B (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : 1st class Master’s Degree in Public Health or Life Sciences / MVSc / Microbiology / Anthropology / Sociology / Social Work from a recognized University with 2 years experience in related field (OR) 2nd class Master’s degree with PhD Public Health or Life Sciences / MVSc / Anthropology / Sociology from a recognized University

OR

BDS / BVSc degree from a recognized University

Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Scientist)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University with three years work experience from a recognized Institution

OR

Master’s degree in Life Sciences / Anthropology / Sociology / BVSc / Social Work

Name of post : Project Technician-II (Field Assistant)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : High School or equivalent with five years experience in related field from a government institution or recognized institute

(OR)

Certificate of one year training in the relevant area or ITI or National Trade Certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful completion of ATS in relevant trade from a government recognized board

Selection Procedure :

For the positions in Assam, a walk-in-interview will be held in January 10, 2023 in ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh. Time of registration for the interview is up to 10: 30 AM

For the positions in Nagaland, a walk-in-interview will be held in January 17, 2023 in Directorate of H&FW, Kohima, Nagaland. Time of registration for the interview is up to 10: 30 AM

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in prescribed format on the day of interview along with self-attested copies of all documents and certificates.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

