Assam Career Goreswar College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Goreswar College Assam

Goreswar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Master degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system follows from the recognized University.

2. Ph.D degree in concern/allied/relevant disciplines (s) in the institution concern with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor/Professor with the total experience of at least 15 years of teaching/ research/ administration in Universities/Colleges and other institution of Higher Education.

4. A minimum of 40% API score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance, based on the appraisal in Appendix-III required for the direct recruitment of Principal in colleges as per Govt. of Assam guidelines.

5. A minimum of 10 research publication in Peer- Reviewed or UGC listed journals and a minimum of 110 research score as per APPENDIX —II at Table —2

6. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master’s Level for the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/Differently able (Physically and Visually differently able) category applicant.

7. A relaxation of 5% is provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to Ph.D degree holders, who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19′ September, 1991.

8. Upper age limit is 55 years as on the date of application as per Govt. of Assam Notification No. AHE/17/2013/3, Dated 26-12-2013

9. The term of principal shall be 5 years as per Govt. guidelines.

10. Preference shall be given to the candidates belonging to BTR

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data, supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and with a demand Draft of Rs. 4,000/- (Rupees four thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal, Goreswar College, Goreswar payable at the SBI, Goreswar Branch. The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Goreswar College, Goreswar within January 16, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

