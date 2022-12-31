Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Chhaygaon College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Chhaygaon College Assam.

Chhaygaon College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in English.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Assam Govt. memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated Dispur, the 24th January, 2022. Besides NET/ SLET/ SET as mandatory eligibility conditions, candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC regulation of 13th June, 2010 (Minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph.D. Degree Regulation 2009) shall be exempted from NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have acquired qualification latest by the date of submission of their applications. Other eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D./Seminar paper/Publication can be acquired and may be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Scale of Pay : As per UGC scale of pay

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years on 01-01-2022 with relaxation as per Govt. rules for candidates of SC/ST (5 years), OBC/MOBC (3 Years), PWD (10 Years).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data, all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accomapanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (One thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Chhaygaon College, Chhaygaon payable at Bank of Baroda, Chhaygaon Branch, IFSC- BARB0CHAYGA. The applications must reach the Principal, Chhaygaon College, Chhaygaon, P.O-Chhaygaon, Dist- Kamrup(Assam) Pin-781124 within January 14, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

