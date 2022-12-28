Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Bikali College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Bikali College Assam.

Bikali College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Economics and Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Political Science : 1

Qualification : The Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per DHE, Govt. of Assam Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022.

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation for SC /ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD candidates as per Govt. Rule

Pay Scale : As per UGC Scale of Pay

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data, self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1500.00 (Rupees fifteen hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Bikali College payable at Punjab National Bank, Dhupdhara Branch or may be deposited in A/C No. 0378010110563, IFS Code PUNB0037820. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bikali College, P.O.- Dhupdhara, Dist.- Goalpara, Assam, PIN-783123 within January 11, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Shehnaaz Gill epitomizes regal beauty in these stunning ethnic looks