Assam Career Apply for 25 vacancies in Tezpur College

Applications are invited for 25 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Tezpur College Assam.

Tezpur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Grade-III and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 17

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 3

Chemistry : 3

Botany : 3

Zoology : 3

Mathematics : 3

Bodo : 1

Assamese : 1

Qualification : The Educational Qualification & Selection Procedure of Assistant Professor will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.

Age Limit : 38 years on 01-01-2022 and relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD as per Govt. rules

Name of post : Grade- III (Laboratory Assistant and Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a recognised College/ University and must possess three (03) months diploma in computer. The candidate shall have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and Simple Excel

Age Limit : The upper age limit as per Govt. letter No. ABP.6/2016/51 dtd. 02-09-2020.

Name of post : Grade- IV (Laboratory Bearer, Peon etc.)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The upper age limit as per Govt. letter No. ABP.6/2016/51 dtd. 02-09-2020.

Salary: Salary and other allowances as per rule

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format for Assistant Professor and Standard Forms (Assam Gazette Part-IX) for Grade -III and IV along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials and documents from HSLC or equivalent onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (One Thousand Five hundred) only for Assistant Professor, Rs. 1000/- (One Thousand) only for Grade-III and Rs. 500/- (Five hundred) only for Grade-IV to be drawn in favour of Principal, Tezpur College, Tezpur payable at State Bank of India, Tezpur Bazar Evening Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Tezpur College, Tezpur, Sonitpur, Assam, PIN-784001 on or before January 12, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

