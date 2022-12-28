Assam Career BVFCL Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven vacant managerial positions.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 43200-3%-66000/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 143560/- approx.

Essential Qualification : Full time Degree in Engineering with 16 years post qualification relevant Executive Experience in line in PSU / large Private Sector Chemical Industry

Name of post : Chief Manager (Chemical)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 36600-3%-62000/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 122000/- approx.

Essential Qualification : Full time BE/ BTech Degree in Chemical Engineering with 14 years post qualification relevant Executive Experience in line in PSU / large Private Sector Chemical Industry

Name of post : Chief Manager (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 36600-3%-62000/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 122000/- approx.

Essential Qualification : Full time BE/ BTech Degree in Instrumentation / Electronics & Instrumentation / Electronics & Communication & Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering with minimum 14 years post qualification relevant Executive Experience in line in PSU / large Private Sector

Also Read : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Engineer, Geologist, Chemist & Stores Officer vacancies

Name of post : Chief Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 36600-3%-62000/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 122000/- approx.

Essential Qualification : Graduate with CA or ICWA with minimum 14 years post qualification relevant Executive Experience in line in PSU / large Private Sector organization

Name of post : Chief Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 36600-3%-62000/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 122000/- approx.

Essential Qualification : Full time BE/ BTech Degree in Electrical with minimum 14 years post qualification relevant Executive Experience in line in a PSU / large Private Sector

Name of post : Manager (MM)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 29100-3%-54500/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 97200/- approx.

Essential Qualification : Full time Degree in Engineering or MBA / PG Degree / Diploma in Materials Management with 10 years post qualification relevant Executive Experience in line in a PSU / large Private Sector industry in Materials Management

Name of post : Manager (Safety)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 29100-3%-54500/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 97200/- approx.

Essential Qualification : Degree in any branch in Engineering or Technology (preferably Chemical Engineering) with degree / diploma in Industrial Safety recognized by Central / State Government with minimum 10 years post qualification relevant Executive Experience in handling jobs related to safety compliance in Central / State PSUs or reputed Industry

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 17:30 hours on January 28, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Stunning saree looks of TV star Shivangi Joshi