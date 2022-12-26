Applications are invited for various technical positions in Oil India Limited.
Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant positions purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement under Mahanadi Basin Project, Bhubaneswar.
Name of post : Contractual Drilling Engineer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
(i) Bachelors Degree in Petroleum /Mechanical Engineering of four years duration from a Govt.
recognised institute.
(ii) Minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification work experience in upstream Oil & Gas industry
Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month
Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.
Name of post : Contractual Geologist
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
(i) Post Graduate in Geology /Applied Geology of two years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.
(ii) Minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification work experience as Wellsite Geologist
Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month
Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.
Name of post : Contractual Chemist
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
(i) Post Graduate in Chemistry of (02) two years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.
(ii) Minimum 05 (five) years post qualification work experience in Preparation, Maintenance and
Supply of Water Base Drilling Fluid (Mud) in Drilling well.
OR
(i) Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering of four years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.
(ii) Minimum 07 (Seven) years post qualification work experience in Preparation, Maintenance and
Supply of Water Base Drilling Fluid (Mud) in Drilling well.
Salary : Rs.60,000/- per month
Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.
Name of post : Contractual Civil Engineer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
(i) Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering of four years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.
(ii) Minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification work experience of executing major building/ infrastructure/road related projects.
Salary : Rs.50,000/- per month
Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.
Name of post : Contractual Stores Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(i) Bachelors degree in Engineering (Any discipline) of four years duration from a Govt. recognised
institute
(ii) Minimum 05 (Five) years of post- qualification work experience as Stores Officer/Stores Keeper/ Stores Executive in any reputed organisation dealing in manufacturing/engineering
activity.
OR
(i) MBA (Any specialization) from a Govt. recognised institute.
(ii) Minimum 05 (Five) years of post-qualification work experience as Stores Officer/Stores Keeper/ Stores Executive in any reputed organisation dealing in manufacturing/engineering
activity.
Salary : Rs.55,000/- per month
Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held for the above positions from 5th January 2023 to 9th January 2023 in Bay Exploration Project, IDCO Towers, 3rd Floor, Janapath, Bhubaneswar-751022, Odisha, India
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here