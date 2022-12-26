Applications are invited for various technical positions in Oil India Limited.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant positions purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement under Mahanadi Basin Project, Bhubaneswar.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Bachelors Degree in Petroleum /Mechanical Engineering of four years duration from a Govt.

recognised institute.

(ii) Minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification work experience in upstream Oil & Gas industry

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month

Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.

Name of post : Contractual Geologist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Post Graduate in Geology /Applied Geology of two years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.

(ii) Minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification work experience as Wellsite Geologist

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- per month

Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.

Name of post : Contractual Chemist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Post Graduate in Chemistry of (02) two years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.

(ii) Minimum 05 (five) years post qualification work experience in Preparation, Maintenance and

Supply of Water Base Drilling Fluid (Mud) in Drilling well.

OR

(i) Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering of four years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.

(ii) Minimum 07 (Seven) years post qualification work experience in Preparation, Maintenance and

Supply of Water Base Drilling Fluid (Mud) in Drilling well.

Salary : Rs.60,000/- per month

Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.

Name of post : Contractual Civil Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering of four years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.

(ii) Minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification work experience of executing major building/ infrastructure/road related projects.

Salary : Rs.50,000/- per month

Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.

Name of post : Contractual Stores Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Bachelors degree in Engineering (Any discipline) of four years duration from a Govt. recognised

institute

(ii) Minimum 05 (Five) years of post- qualification work experience as Stores Officer/Stores Keeper/ Stores Executive in any reputed organisation dealing in manufacturing/engineering

activity.

OR

(i) MBA (Any specialization) from a Govt. recognised institute.

(ii) Minimum 05 (Five) years of post-qualification work experience as Stores Officer/Stores Keeper/ Stores Executive in any reputed organisation dealing in manufacturing/engineering

activity.

Salary : Rs.55,000/- per month

Age : 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in- Interview.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held for the above positions from 5th January 2023 to 9th January 2023 in Bay Exploration Project, IDCO Towers, 3rd Floor, Janapath, Bhubaneswar-751022, Odisha, India

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here