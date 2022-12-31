Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Gurucharan College Assam.

Gurucharan College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for twelve vacant teaching and non-teaching positions.

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with B. Lib and Diploma in computer course of minimum 3 months duration

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with Diploma in Computer course of minimum 3 months duration. The candidate should also have the working knowledge in Bengali / English typing in MS word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with Diploma in Computer course of minimum 3 months duration. The candidate should also have the working knowledge in Bengali /English typing in MS word and simple Excel.

Name of post :Grade-IV

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Assistant Professor-Physics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Educational qualifications etc. and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum Vide No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

How to apply : For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates can send their applications in the DHE’s prescribed format (available at the college website www.gurucharancollege.ac. in ) with Bio-Data, copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Bank Draft of Rs 1500/- (One thousand five hundred) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of the Principal, Gurucharan College payable at UCO Bank, G.C.College Branch, Silchar. The applications must reach the Principal, Gurucharan College, Silchar, Cachar, Assam, PIN-788004 within January 12, 2023.

For the posts of Assistant Librarian, Library Assistant, Junior Assistant, Grade-IV, Laboratory Bearer and Library Bearer, candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX), self attested copies of all the testimonials and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- (Five Hundred) only for Assistant Librarian / Junior Assistant/ Library Assistant and Rs. 300/- (Three Hundred) only for Laboratory Bearer / Library Bearer/Grade-IV drawn in favour of Principal, Gurucharan College, payable at UCO Bank,

G.C. College Branch (A/c No.19270100002479 IFS Code: UCBA0001927). The applications must reach the Principal, Gurucharan College, Silchar, Cachar, Assam, PIN-788004 within January 11, 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

