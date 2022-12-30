Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Research Scientist-I, Project Assistant and Field Worker under the ICMR project “ICMR Task Force study on Epidemiology of Chronic Respiratory Illness in Select Population Groups in India (CRISPI)”

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Scientist-B(M))

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS Degree with two years Research/ Teaching experience OR MD (Pulmonology / Respiratory Medicine / Medicine / Community Medicine / Physiology)

Pay : Rs. 63, 625/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Women’s College Silchar Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Project Assistant (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Environmental Science/ Environmental engineering/

Environmental Health from a recognized University with 3 years work experience from a recognized institution OR Master’s degree in Environmental Science/ Environmental engineering/ Environmental Health from the recognized University.

Pay : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Assistant (Statistical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Statistics / Biostatistics from a recognized university with

three years work experience from a recognized institution OR Master’s degree in Statistics/ Biostatistics

Pay : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Catering Service Provider vacancies in Girijananda Chowdhury University

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : 12th pass in science subjects and 02 years Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT)

OR

12th pass in science subjects AND 01 year DMLT and 01 year lab experience in a Govt. recognized organization

OR

12th pass in science subjects and 02 years field/laboratory experience. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience.

Pay : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th January 2023 in the Seminar Room, Community Medicine Department, Main Building, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. Registration will be from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM and Interview from 10:00 AM onwards.

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview along with standard form application and CV in plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications and experiences. Candidates must bring along all relevant documents related to their qualifications & experience in original and submit one set of photocopy along with one passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : New Year 2023 : Places and travel experiences of Northeast India you must definitely visit or witness soon