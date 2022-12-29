Assam Career Women's College Silchar Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Women’s College Silchar

Women’s College Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University.

b) Ph.D. Degree in concerned/ allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institution concerned.

c) Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least fifteen years of Teaching/ Research in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

d) A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

e) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix II at table-2.

f) Relaxation of 5% may be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to the Ph.D. Degree holders who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19.09.1991.

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

g) Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Graduate and Master Degree level of SC/ST/Differently able categories for the purpose of eligibilities and for accessing good academic record during the direct recruitment to teaching position. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

h) Term of Principal is 5 (five) years.

Age : Upper age limit is 55 (fifty five) years as prescribed rules. SC/ ST candidates will be entitled to a concession of 3 (three) years over the prescribed maximum age limit of 55 (fifty five) years.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in in prescribed form issued by the D.H.E., Assam along with complete bio-data, self attested copies of all relevant testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non refundable A/C payee demand draft of Rs. 2000.00 (Two thousand) only in favour of the Principal i/c, Women’s College, Silchar, Dist. -Cachar. The applications must reach the office of the Principal i/c, Women’s College, Silchar, Dist.-Cachar within January 12, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : CRPF Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 1458 vacancies

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in