CRPF Recruitment 2022 Apply for 1458 vacancies

Applications are invited for 1458 vacant positions in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial).

Name of post : Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno)

No. of posts : 143

Pay Scale : Level-5, Rs. 29200-92300

Name of post : Head Constable (Ministerial)

No. of posts : 1315

Pay Scale : Level-5, Rs. 25500-81100

Education Qualification : Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent Exam from a board or university recognized by Central or State Government.

Age limit : Age limit of candidates should be from 18 to 25 years as on closing date of receipt of application i.e. 25/01/2023 i.e. candidate should not born before 26/01/1998 or after 25/01/2005.

How to apply : Candidates can submit their application through website http://www.crpfindia.com and www.crpf.nic.in.

Opening Date for submission of applications : January 4, 2023

Closing Date for submission of applications : January 25, 2023

Application Fees : Examination Fees @ Rs 100/- for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and Female candidates of all categories are exempted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

