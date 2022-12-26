Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Panjab University.

Panjab University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 53 vacant posts of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 14

Subject wise vacancies :

Centre for Stem Cell Tissue Engineering & Bio-Medical Excellence : 1

Economics : 1

Laws : 1

Life Long Learning and Extension : 1

Mathematics : 1

Microbiology : 1

Music : 1

Political Science : 1

Sanskrit : 1

School of Punjabi Studies : 2

Sociology : 1

University Institute of Legal Studies : 1

Zoology : 1

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 39

Subject wise vacancies :

Bio-Technology : 1

Centre for Defence and National Security Studies : 1

Centre for Medical Physics : 1

Centre for Public Health : 1

Chemistry : 1

Dayanand Chair for Vedic Studies : 1

Dr. S.S. Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology : 1

Environment Studies : 1

Geology : 1

History : 1

Hindi : 1

Indian Theatre : 2

Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development : 1

Laws : 1

Mathematics : 1

Microbiology : 1

Music : 1

Nano-Science and Nano-Technology : 1

Philosophy : 1

Physical Education : 2

Physics : 2

Political Science : 1

Public Administration : 1

Russian : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Statistics : 1

University Institute of Applied Management Sciences : 2

University Institute of Hotel & Tourism Management : 2

University Institute of Legal Studies : 2

University School of Open Learning : 2

V.V.B.I.S.& Indological Studies, Hoshiarpur : 1

Zoology : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations, 2018

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://onlinejobs.puchd.ac.in/ on or before 13th January 2023.

Applicants are required to take 3 sets of print-outs of the Online Application Form filled by them and attach hard copies of the supporting documents (i.e. Educational Qualifications, Employment Experience, Category (if any), NOC (if any), Research Details, Academic Activities etc.) with each print-out as per the Annexures mentioned in the Online Form. These 3 complete sets (Online Application Form & supporting documents) be submitted in the office of Deputy Registrar (Establishment), 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, Panjab University, Sector-14, Chandigarh-160014 by hand/ Registered Post/Speed Post on or before 20.01.2023 upto 4:00 pm.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

