The practice of drinking water right after having our breakfast, lunch and dinner meals has become a tradition that we follow religiously every day.

However, the science of Ayurveda depicts that there is a certain time during which we must drink water along with meals.

According to Ayurveda expert Dr. Nitika Kohli, it is ‘not the amount of water that you drink that is important, it is the timing of water that really matters.’

“Water tracking is one tedious task that we all do these days to maintain the water levels in our bodies,” Dr. Kohli said in a post on Instagram.

“But what’s really important is often neglected. It’s not the amount of water that you drink that is important, it’s the timing of water that really matters. Not immediately before the meal, nor immediately after the meal, natural water rules say something else,” she added.

Dr. Kohli claimed that it is not good to drink water before we start consuming our meals nor does the body gets benefits after we immediately reach for the glass of vital liquid once we finished eating our food.

She recommends that the best time to drink water is in small quantities when having our meals.

“Before and after the meal, drinking water is a big no!! Drinking water in small quantities during our meals is the best way,” she said.

According to Ayurveda, if we drink water before meals then the Agni of our body is affected and problems like bloating can occur.

Meanwhile, water after meals can increase the Kapha dosha in the body and can worsen the digestion situation.

Dr. Kohli suggested that the best practice is to drink lukewarm water during the meal.

There are vast benefits of having warm water in the winter season as it can help a person to lose weight faster by increasing metabolism which quickens the process of breaking down of fats in the body.

Besides relieving sore throats, warm water helps in boosting digestion, reducing constipation, bringing down blood pressure and boosting skin and hair health.