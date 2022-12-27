Assam Career Apply online for 36 vacancies in Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards

Applications are invited for 36 vacant positions under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards.

The Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 36 vacant posts of Havildars.

Name of post : Havildar

No. of posts : 36 [ Unreserved : 18, OBC /MOBC : 9, SC : 3, ST(P) : 4, ST(H) : 2]

Educational Qualification : H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Other Qualification: Minimum NCC ‘B’ Certificate. The persons having H.S.L.C. passed certificate but not possessing minimum NCC ‘B’ Certificate are not eligible to apply

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000 – 60500 + GP Rs. 6800 (PB-2)

Age : 18 to 40 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2004 and on or after 01.07.1982).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://slprbassam.in/ from 2nd January 2023 to 31st January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

