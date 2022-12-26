Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Nalbari College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nalbari College Assam.

Nalbari College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Philosophy : 2

Chemistry : 1

Botany : 1

Statistics : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. office memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated, Dispur the 24th January, 2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph. D degree in accordance with the UGC Regulation of 30th June, 2010 (minimum standard procedure for award of Ph. D degree Regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have to acquire qualification latest by the date of submission of their applications. Other eligibilities like M. Phil/Ph. D/ Seminar Paper/Publications can be acquired and may be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : The Age of candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation as per Govt. Rules for candidates of SC/ST (5 years),OBC/MOBC (3 years) and PWD (10 years).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data , all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Non-refundable) only drawn in favour of Principal, Nalbari College, Nalbari, payable at SBI, Nalbari Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Nalbari College, Nalbari, P.O.: Nalbari, P.S.: Nalbari, Dist.: Nalbari, Pin : 781335 within January 7, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here