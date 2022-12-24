Assam Career Apply for Grade-IV vacancies in Barpeta Girls' College

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Barpeta Girls’ College Assam.

Barpeta Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Grade-IV.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : 43 years as on 01.01.2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with complete bio-data, relevant testimonials and a Bank Draft of Rs. 500.00 only in favour of Principal, Barpeta Girls’ College, Barpeta payable at State Bank of India, Barpeta Branch ( A/C No. 11057341910, IFSC- SBIN0000028). The applications must reach the Principal, Barpeta Girls’ College, Barpeta within January 7, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

