Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Cultural Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Cultural Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification :

i) Master’s degree in any subject from a recognized University / Institute

ii) Must be able to write and speak English, Hindi and Assamese

iii) Candidates must not have any legal / sub-judice / disciplinary matter against him / her

iv) One year experience in similar position of Cultural Officer

OR

Experience of participating in Inter University Youth Festival as a performance artist

OR

Experience of participating in regional / national level cultural events as a performance artist

Age Limit : 35 years as on last date of submission of applications

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th January 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Tezpur University Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications as given in Annexure-I along with other supporting documents by email to dsw@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line “Application for Cultural Officer against Advt. No. 18/2022”

Last date for submission of applications is 30th December 2022 ( 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

