Assam Career Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV) Assam.

Name of post : Associate Professor, Department of Cancer Biology

No. of posts : 1

Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications:

a) Good academic record with M.Sc. and Ph.D. Degree in Bioengineering/ Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology/ Bioinformatics. Those who haven’t done their M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Bioinformatics they should additionally posses at least PG diploma in Bioinformatics

from recognized University. Candidates having knowledge in Enzymes protein structure function and computational chemistry will be given preference.

b) A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed). CSIR NET or SLET qualified candidates will be given additional weightage.

c) A minimum of seven or more years experience of teaching and/ or research in an academic/ research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/ Industry with evidence of high impact publication in the peer reviewed/ UGC listed journals and experience of guiding students at PG level.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Department of Cancer Biology

No. of posts : 1

Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications:

a) Good academic record with M.Sc. and Ph.D. Degree in Bioengineering/ Biotechnology/ Molecular Biology/ Bioinformatics/ Cancer Biology. Candidates must have knowledge in Bioinformatics and computational biology as well as cancer biology related works.

b) A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed). CSIR NET or SLET qualified candidates will be given additional weightage.

c) Candidates having knowledge in handling mice model, invitro cancer cells, computer programming will be given preference.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

Name of post : Section Officer

No. of posts : 2 (One each for Jorhat & Dhubri Unit)

Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree from a recognized University/Institute.

Desirable: Good knowledge of Information, Communication & Technology, especially in accounting software. Candidate having degree in Master of Business Administration (Marketing & Finance) shall be given preference.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications:

a) Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% of the marks.

Or

Its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale plus a consistently good academic record, computerization of library with five years experience.

b) Qualifying in the National Level Test conducted for the purpose by the UGC or any other agency approved by the UGC.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

Name of post : Library Professional Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualifications:

a) Candidate must have passed Bachelor Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation or an equivalent examination from any recognised Board/University.

b) Candidate must have experience of working at least for two years in Educational Institute/ Govt. & Private Organisation.

c) Conversant in MS Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.

Desirable : Skill of DTP in both Assamese and English language.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format from the University website i.e. www.mssv.ac.in along with necessary enclosures to “REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANTA SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA, H.B. PATH, KOLONGPAR, NAGAON –

782001” latest by 12th January, 2023.

Application Fees : Candidate are required to pay an amount of Rs. 2,000.00 (Rupees

two thousand) only for all the posts except for Library Professional Assistant. An application fees of and Rs. 1,000.00 (Rupees one thousand) is to be paid only for the post of Library Professional Assistant. The application fees is to be paid by demand draft in favour of “REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANTA SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA” payable at “State Bank of India, Nagaon Main Branch (IFSC: SBIN0000146)” or Cash at Accounts Branch of the University as an application fees for the post

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

