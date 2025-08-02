Guwahati: Assam’s film industry celebrated a moment of immense pride as several filmmakers, artists, and critics from the state bagged prestigious awards at the 71st National Film Awards, announced in New Delhi on Friday.

Among the winners were films in Assamese, Mizo, and Tai Phake languages, as well as a prominent film critic, highlighting the diversity and talent emerging from Assam’s cinematic community.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam’s Cabinet Minister expressed his heartfelt joy and appreciation for the winners on social media. He congratulated the following individuals for their achievements. Eminent film critic Shri Utpal Datta won the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) for Best Film Critic.

Director Smt. Shilpika Bordoloi claimed the Swarna Kamal for Best Debut Non-Feature Film for her Mizo documentary Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw. Director Shri Sanjib Parashar won the Rajat Kamal for Best Biographical Non-Feature Film for Lentina Ao – A Light on the Eastern Horizon.

Director Shri Adityam Saikia received the Rajat Kamal for Best Assamese Feature Film Rongatapu 1982. Director Shri Prabal Khaund was awarded the Rajat Kamal for Best Tai Phake Language Film Pai Tang: Step of Hope.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Minister also extended his warmest greetings to the artists and technicians involved, encouraging Assam’s film industry to continue its legacy of excellence and cultural contribution.

One of the top honours was awarded to veteran Assamese film critic Utpal Datta, who received the Swarna Kamal for Best Film Critic. Datta is widely acknowledged for his in-depth analysis and long-standing contribution to cinema literature, particularly in Assamese and Indian cinema. His work has been instrumental in shaping the film critique culture in the region.

In the category of Best Debut Non-Feature Film, Shilpika Bordoloi won the Swarna Kamal for her Mizo-language documentary Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw. The film beautifully captures the Mizo community’s dreams, traditions, and identity through the lens of the Cheraw bamboo dance, and was praised for its visual richness and emotional depth.

Assam also triumphed in the Best Biographical Non-Feature Film category, with Sanjib Parashar’s documentary Lentina Ao – A Light on the Eastern Horizon. The film highlights the life and legacy of Lentina Ao, a pioneering Naga woman who played a key role in promoting education and empowerment in the Northeast.

In the feature film section, Adityam Saikia’s Rongatapu 1982 won the Best Assamese Film (Rajat Kamal – Silver Lotus). The film explores the political unrest in Assam during the early 1980s, portraying the human cost of the turmoil with compelling performances and a well-crafted screenplay that captures the essence of the region’s history.

Another significant achievement came in the category of underrepresented languages, where Director Prabal Khaund won the Best Tai Phake Language Film for Pai Tang: Step of Hope. The film offers a poignant and sensitive portrayal of the struggles and resilience of the Tai Phake people, a small indigenous community in Assam.

In addition to the wins from Assam, the 71st National Film Awards also saw major victories for mainstream actors, including Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey (Best Actor – shared), Rani Mukherji (Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway), and 12th Fail, which won Best Feature Film. The Best Director award went to Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story.

The Cabinet Minister’s message not only celebrated the achievements of the winners but also called upon Assam’s artists to preserve the region’s rich heritage through cinema.

He expressed hope that these accolades would inspire young filmmakers and storytellers from Assam to pursue their craft and contribute to the cultural landscape.

These victories at the national level reaffirm Assam’s growing stature in the world of regional cinema. From the hills of Mizoram to the banks of the Brahmaputra, Assam’s stories are now resonating across India, showcasing the talent, spirit, and artistic courage of the Northeast.