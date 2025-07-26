Guwahati: Guwahati’s Adingiri Hills have been illegally renamed ‘Kudratpur’ by alleged encroachers, triggering widespread concern over changing demography and regional identity, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika said on Saturday.

The minister called it a “deeply concerning” development and accused illegal settlers of not only encroaching on forest land but also attempting to alter Assam’s cultural heritage and character.

In a strongly worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), Hazarika wrote:

“In the past few days, our government has taken strong, sustained, and decisive action against illegal encroachments across Assam. While certain sensitive districts required special attention, we have not overlooked the encroachments on the hills of Guwahati.

What’s deeply concerning is that encroachers not only occupied the Adingiri Hill area but also went as far as renaming it ‘Kudratpur’. This act reflects a deeper mindset and intent, which our government—under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma—has consistently warned against.

We have said time and again: this is not merely a land issue. It’s about protecting our culture, identity, and roots. The changing demography and systematic encroachments, even in forest lands in the heart of the city, pose a serious concern.

Today, our government served eviction notices to those occupying these lands illegally. Our fight will continue to safeguard Assam, our heritage, and our future.”

pic.twitter.com/qtDDACNS4i — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) July 25, 2025

The area in question lies within the Fatasil Reserve Forest in Kamrup (Metro) district. According to forest department officials, between 300 and 400 hectares of forest land have been illegally occupied by settlers who have built homes, mosques, and madrasas. Authorities were shocked to discover a signboard naming the area “Kudratpur Ujjal Nagar.”

Following a detailed survey and legal verification, the government served eviction notices to around 60 families residing illegally in the area. They have been given seven days to vacate the land.

This eviction drive in Guwahati is part of a broader state-wide campaign against illegal encroachments, especially in sensitive zones like forest areas, government properties, and heritage sites.

Over the past four years, the Assam government has reclaimed more than 12,000 hectares (25,000 acres) of encroached land from various districts, including Lakhimpur, Goalpara, and Golaghat.

Officials stated that the evictions are being conducted under the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, following due legal procedures. Teams from the forest department, district administration, and police are jointly overseeing the operation while maintaining law and order.

The move has sparked debate among the public and political circles. While many support the state’s firm stance on land protection and cultural preservation, some human rights groups have raised concerns over the displacement of vulnerable families and have called for proper rehabilitation measures.

Despite criticism, the Assam government remains determined. By targeting illegal encroachments, even in the heart of Guwahati, it aims to protect the state’s ecological balance, cultural roots, and demographic stability.

The renaming of Adingiri Hills to ‘Kudratpur’ has become a symbol of the larger conflict over land, identity, and regional heritage.

