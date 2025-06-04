Assamese cinema is experiencing an exciting time, with regular new releases, award-winning films, independent projects, and well-known actors. This growth feels like a long-awaited dream coming true for the industry.

However, home viewers often find that mainstream Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms offer limited Assamese content. While national platforms like Amazon Prime Video and SonyLiv occasionally feature Assamese films, options remain scarce.

Regional platforms such as ReelDrama cater to a growing audience, particularly among Assamese communities residing outside the state. Despite their presence, many cinephiles report a significant lack of awareness regarding these platforms.

The connection between viewers and regional OTT platforms remains weak, even with the increasing online availability of Assamese films. Ranjana Gogoi, a Delhi resident, stated, “I only found out about ReelDrama when a friend mentioned it. Before that, I didn’t know Assamese movies and series were available online.” Meghali Deka, a professional in Bangalore, shared a similar experience: “I grew up watching Assamese films during Bihu on Doordarshan. Now, I struggle to find them online. If these platforms exist, they need to be promoted better so people like us can enjoy regional content.”

While viewers highlight a lack of visibility and promotion, filmmakers view regional OTT platforms as both a welcome opportunity and a work in progress. The potential to reach wider audiences is evident but largely untapped.

Director and actor Kenny Basumatary observed, “The regional OTT platforms still have a long way to go. A small number of people know about platforms like ReelDrama, but most viewers are unaware.” He emphasized that while these platforms have gained some attention, they must work harder to retain it. “Content quality needs to be consistent, and platforms must stand out in an already crowded market,” he added.

Filmmaker Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap offered a more nuanced perspective. “When these platforms first launched, we expected them to bring fresh stories and support new voices—and they did. But now, with market saturation, the content is starting to feel repetitive,” he noted. Kashyap affirmed that regional OTT platforms are essential for Assamese filmmakers to showcase their work and reach audiences. He drew a comparison with Kerala, where filmmakers often sell OTT rights before a film’s theatrical release, thereby securing earnings and ensuring financial stability even if box office performance is modest. Kashyap hopes Assamese cinema can achieve a similar stage where OTT becomes a dependable source of income and exposure for creators.

As regional OTT platforms continue to grow, their journey is ongoing. For Assamese cinema to thrive digitally, strategic promotion, improved infrastructure, and stronger partnerships between creators, platforms, and audiences are essential, beyond just good content. Basumatary stated, “The platform ReelDrama already has a global reach. It’s available in nearly 170 countries.” He believes increased promotional efforts by Assamese filmmakers, especially through social media, will foster audience growth.

Despite persistent challenges such as low visibility and limited funding, filmmakers remain hopeful. Assamese cinema’s digital future holds significant promise, yet its full success will necessitate continuous effort in content creation, promotion, and building meaningful global connections with audiences.