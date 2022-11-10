Guwahati: Latest Assamese web series, ‘Trojan’, is getting rave reviews from viewers for its innovative story-telling. Streaming on the OTT platform Reeldrama, ‘Trojan’ is a nine-episode first-of-its-kind slow burn-suspense crime drama in Assamese, directed by Dhruva J Bordoloi and Himjyoti Talukdar.

The gripping web series, produced by Reeldrama directors Kuheli Dasgupta and Sumit Dasgupta, unfolds a ransomware attack in Guwahati and how the CID jumps into action and gets to the root of the cyberattack. With each episode, the tussle gets murkier as the web attack starts shaking the power corridors of the state.

“My challenge was to keep the narrative consistent and engaging. I decided on a slow burn treatment where characters and their motivation lead the story steadily without losing the suspense and thrill. Employing believable VFX was one of the important parts as well. I love editing what I direct and Trojan was no different,” said director, editor Dhruva J Bordoloi.

Although based on a technical subject, the latest cybercrime drama was written keeping in mind a general audience.

“While writing this cybercrime drama, the aim was not to bamboozle the audience with technicalities but to create interesting, relatable characters whose motives would grip the attention and drive the story forward,” said the writer of the series, Sowrik Datta.

The cast of the web series includes Surjyasikha Das, Sanjib Sharma, Dhananjay Debnath, Swagata Bharali, Dr Jayanta Das, Debajit Mazumdar, Debajit Hazarika, Mintu Baruah, Jolly Laskar, Akshit Goswami, Padmaraag Goswami, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Pran Krishna Mahanta, Ashim Krishna Baruah, Atanu Mahanta, Samarjyoti Sarkar, Uddipana Choudhury, Siddharth Boro, Niranjan Nath and Kuldeep Saharia.

The cinematography of the web series is by Prayash Sharma Tamuly, Nagen Baishya and Suruj Deka while the title song and background music is by Saurav Mahanta. Other crew members include sound design & mixing by Mashud Ahmed; editing, grading & VFX by Dhruva J Bordoloi. The web series was shot at multiple locations in Guwahati, Mayong and Dhekiajuli.

Bordoloi’s earlier films – ‘DooronirNirolaPoja’ (2017) and ‘KokaideuBindaas’ (2019) was also well accepted by the audience. As an independent filmmaker, Himjyoti Talukdar’s directorial debut was the Assamese feature film ‘Calendar’ released in 2018.

Earlier he was associated with the Assamese children’s film ‘Marksheet’ (2018) as a screenplay writer and co-producer.

Reeldrama is a dedicated OTT (Over-The-Top) platform with loads of Assamese content. The platform hosts movies from different genres, exclusive web series, and shows from the field of music, comedy, poetry, cookery and devotion.

One can visit the Reeldrama website www.reeldrama.com or download the Reeldrama app from Google Play Store or Apple Appstore and enjoy the wide range of content. Reeldrama app is globally accessible and is available on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Firestick and Roku.