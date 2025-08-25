Guwahati: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 193 kg on Monday (August 25) to claim the gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held in Ahmedabad.

Chanu delivered a record-breaking performance, securing the top spot in the competition as expected.

The 31-year-old, who moved down from the 49kg weight category—which is no longer part of the Olympic program—was making her first appearance since finishing fourth at the Paris Olympics last August.