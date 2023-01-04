NTRO Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 182 vacancies

Applications are invited for 182 vacant positions in National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 182 vacant positions of Aviator-II and Technical Assistant

Name of post : Aviator-II

No. of posts : 22

Pay Scale : Level-10 of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100 -1,77,500)

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology from a recognized University / Institute in Electronics / Communication / Electronics & Communication (Avionics)/ Telecommunication /Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics (Microwave) / Power Electronics / Applied Electronics / Instrumentation & Control/ Computer Science / Computers / Information Technology / Aeronautical Engineering/ Aircraft Maintenance Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering and Automation/ Instrumentation/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation / Mechatronics / Combination of two or more of above fields/ Passed Section-A & B Examination conducted by the Institute of Engineers (India), Kolkata in any of the above branch of Engineering;

OR

Master’s Degree in Science in Electronics & Communication / Electronics / Applied Electronics / Power Electronics/ Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Mathematics & Computing / Informatics/ Physics/ Applied Physics from a recognized University / Institute.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years. (Relaxable for Government servants up to 5 years in accordance with instructions or orders by the Central Government)

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 160

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Information Technology : 81

Electronics & Communication : 79

Pay Scale : Level-7 of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 44,900 -1,42,400)

Qualification :

i) For Computer Science & Information Technology :Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology from a recognized University / Institute in Computer Science / Computers / Information Technology/Data Science/Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning / Information Science/Big Data Analytics/Software Engineering /Geo-Informatics /Cyber Security / Geomatics/ Geospatial Information System (GIS)/Information Security / Mechanical/ Remote Sensing/ Deep Learning / Robotics Engineering/Combination of two or more of above fields / Passed Section-A & B Examination conducted by the Institute of Engineers (India), Kolkata in any of the above branch of Engineering;

OR

Master’s Degree in Computer Application / Statistics /Mathematics from a recognized University / Institute;

OR

Master’s Degree in Science in Computer Science / Software Engineering / Software Systems /Computer Technology /Data Science / Big Data Analytics / Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning /Information Technology / Cyber Security / Information Science / Data Science & Spatial Analytics / Geo-Informatics/ Mathematics / Applied Mathematics/ Cyber Law and Information Security/ Geomatics/ Geospatial Information System (GIS)/ Mathematics & Computing / Informatics/ Physics/ Applied Physics/ Remote Sensing/Statistics from a recognized University / Institute.

ii) For Electronics & Communication : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology from a recognized University / Institute in Electronics / Communication / Electronics & Communication (Avionics) / Telecommunication / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation/Electronics & Computer /Electrical & Electronics / Electronics (Microwave) / Power Electronics / Applied Electronics / Electronics Instrument & Control / Instrumentation & Control Mechatronics/Electrical/ Electrical and Computer Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Combination of two or more of above fields / Passed Section-A & B Examination conducted by the Institute of Engineers (India), Kolkata in any of the above branch of Engineering;

OR

Master’s Degree in Computer Application/Statistics /Mathematics from a recognized University / Institute;

OR

Master’s Degree in Science in Electronics / Electronics & Communications/ Applied Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Mathematics & Computing / Informatics/ Networking/Physics/Applied Physics from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years. (Relaxable for Government servants up to 5 years in accordance with instructions or orders by the Central Government)

Selection Procedure : Written Examination & Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ntro.gov.in/ up to January 21, 2023.

Application Fees :

General and all others : Rs. 500/- per application

SC / ST / PWD / Women candidates : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

