Assam Career APSC Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in various government departments of Assam by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Director in the Directorate of Archives and Exploration Officer in the Directorate of Archaeology.

Name of post : Director, Directorate of Archives, Assam under Secretariat Administration (Estt.) Department

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 15,100/-

Qualification :

i) A candidate must be second class MA in Modern Indian History and having one year diploma in Archival Science from National Archives of India, New Delhi

ii) Preference will be given to those having MPhil or PhD in History

Experience :

i) At least 6 years experience in the rank of Archivist or in similar post of higher capacity in this line in any Archival Institution

ii) Preference will be given to the departmental candidates who have 8 years of experience in Archival management in any Govt. Archival Organization

iii) Experience in Archival Planning/ Schemes

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Exploration Officer (Grade-II) in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11,800/-

Qualification : The candidate must possess a Post Graduate degree in Ancient Indian History or Archaeology or Sanskrit or Anthropology with Pre-History as one of the subjects

Desirable Qualification : Post Graduate Diploma in Archaeology from any Govt. recognized Institute

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Catering Service Provider vacancies in Girijananda Chowdhury University

Desirable Experience : Experience in Archaeological field works in a Govt. recognized institution especially in Archaeological Exploration and Excavation

How to apply :

For the post of Director, Directorate of Archives, Assam, candidates can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in up to January 29, 2023.

For the post of Exploration Officer (Grade-II), Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, candidates can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in up to February 8, 2023.

Application Fees :

General / EWS : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Also Read : Lesser known milk recipe that is actually good for the body