Applications are invited for 27 vacant posts of Scientists in Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 27 vacant posts of Scientists on Direct Recruitment basis in its subordinate offices.

Name of post : Scientist

No. of posts : 27

Institution wise vacancies :

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) : 13

Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) : 4

Botanical Survey of India (BSI) : 4

Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) : 4

Directorate of Forest Education (DFE) : 1

National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s Degree from a recognized University or Institution.

Or

Doctorate degree from a recognized University or Institution

How to apply : The candidates have to make online application only through the link provided on the official website i.e. moefccrecruitment.nic.in. Last date of receipt of applications: 22.01.2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

