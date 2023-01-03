Applications are invited for 27 vacant posts of Scientists in Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.
Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 27 vacant posts of Scientists on Direct Recruitment basis in its subordinate offices.
Name of post : Scientist
No. of posts : 27
Institution wise vacancies :
- Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) : 13
- Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) : 4
- Botanical Survey of India (BSI) : 4
- Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) : 4
- Directorate of Forest Education (DFE) : 1
- National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) : 1
Qualification & Experience : Master’s Degree from a recognized University or Institution.
Or
Doctorate degree from a recognized University or Institution
How to apply : The candidates have to make online application only through the link provided on the official website i.e. moefccrecruitment.nic.in. Last date of receipt of applications: 22.01.2023
Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2
