Hypertension, or as popularly known high blood pressure, is a health problem affecting millions of people across the globe.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension and this aliment can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.

Hypertension can be managed by making some major lifestyle changes like restricting consumption of many food items and incorporating the proper kind of exercises for staying fit and fine.

Reducing modifiable risk factors is the best way to prevent hypertension and it can also be controlled by reducing and managing mental stress, regularly checking blood pressure and consulting with health professionals.

Some of the food items that are not good for people with high blood pressure are-

Salt

The first thing that people with hypertension should remember is that excessive salt consumption should totally be avoided as it is risky for your health. Salt makes your body hold onto water. If you eat too much salt with your meals, the water content in your blood will go up which will put extra force on your blood vessel walls thereby raising the blood pressure. It is best to always consume salt in limited amounts for staying in sound health. Meanwhile, if you have a habit of reaching for the jar of salt on the table while eating your meals, make it a point to stop it immediately.

Alcohol

When you drink alcohol in large amounts, the chances of getting hypertension becomes very high as the blood vessels become narrower thereby causing the heart to struggle to push blood around the body. With the blood pumping organ struggling to do its main function for the body, blood pressure is bound to go up alarmingly. It is always better to reduce the consumption of alcohol for a healthy future.

Fried food

As the content of saturated fats and salt are very high in fried foods, it is best if you try to avoid fried food items as much as you can if you are suffering from hypertension. The safe way of enhancing the taste of your meals is by switching to fry-free alternative methods of cooking like grilling or baking. If you still want to enjoy your fried meals, it is better to make them in an air fryer. Ary fryers are the best cooking gadgets for people with hypertension as air-fried food are lower in fat than deep-fried products. Besides reducing blood pressure, air fried food can also help in cutting calories and help in weight loss.

Sugary Food

Research has shown that excessive sugar consumption can prevent the production of nitric oxide in blood vessels which can further cause narrowing of blood vessels and leading to high blood pressure. It is also better to cut down on food items filled with a huge quantity of sugar for staying fit and fine.

Junk Food

Homemade food that is prepared in a healthy manner with harmless ingredients and hygienic conditions is more nutritious and safe to consume than junk food prepared on roadsides in unhygienic ways. Moreover, junk food is deeply fried and ringing high on notes of sugar and salt. Although it might seem delicious to taste buds and comes at an affordable price, it is not good at all to binge on it almost every day.

Caffeine

If you are suffering from hypertension, it is always good to stay away from consuming too much caffeinated beverages as caffeine causes your adrenal glands to release more adrenaline, which leads to an increase in blood pressure. If you are tea lover, switch to caffeine free teas like chamomile tea, hibiscus tea or peppermint tea. Meanwhile, if you can’t stay away from coffee, always opt for decaffeinated coffee for getting that fresh dose of refreshing energy

Ready-to-eat food

Ready-to-eat food items that can be canned, processed or frozen are often made with the purpose of having a long shelf life mostly with a lot of salt and other harmful ingredients so that the flavor remains intact for days. Although it may seem tasty, it loses its nutritional value soon and is therefore not good for health.