Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who had recently turned a mom, has revealed her skincare rituals and diet plan that she had followed during her pregnancy period.

Kapoor, who welcomed her son into the world on August 20, took to Instagram stories to share her healthy secrets that she used during her step into the beautiful phase of motherhood.

The actress gave tips on how she used to maintain her oral health with oil pulling and regular visits to the dentist.

“Gums and teeth get super sensitive during pregnancy even though I dread going to the dentist I did two rounds. Also do oil pulling every morning,” she wrote.

She also said that she used to follow the ancient Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling which involves swishing oil in our mouths to remove bacteria and oral hygiene.

Besides doing oil pulling with a combination of sesame oil, coconut oil and olive oil, Kapoor also shared that she took care of her pigmentation issues too which is a common problem that occurs during pregnancy in South Asian women.

According to Kapoor, pigmentation can be minimized with ‘tons and tons of SPF and direct sunlight’.

She also said that massage is a great way for pregnant women to relax and ease body pain but recommends doing it with the help of trained therapists.

Kapoor also gave a list of massages that might be helpful for pregnant women which includes potli massage, Swedish massage, muscle relaxing massage, shirodhara massage, creative healing, lymphatic drainage and reflexology

Also read : Food that leads to a healthy liver

She also gave a list of prenatal food items that she used to have regularly during the period of her pregnancy-

i) Vegetables: Carrots, sweet potatoes, cooked greens, spinach, pumpkin, tomatoes and red sweet peppers (for vitamin A and potassium).

ii) Fruits: Cantaloupe, honeydew, mangoes, prunes, bananas, apricots, oranges and red or pink grapefruit (for potassium).

iii) Dairy: Fat-free or low-fat yoghurt, oat milk, soy milk, coconut milk, buttermilk, paneer (cottage cheese)

iv) Grains: Ready-to-eat cereals/cooked cereals (for iron and folic acid).

v) Proteins: Beans, dal and peas; nuts and seeds; chicken, lamb, salmon, trout, herring, sardines and pollock etc.

v) Liquids are the most important — water, water, water

Kapoor also suggested that pregnant women should avoid raw food, unpasteurized items, alcohol, smoking and caffeine as it is not good for health.

The actress suggested that pregnant women must have folic acid, iron, calcium, vitamin D, choline, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins and vitamin C .

Also read : 5 food items that is absolutely good and a must have for winter season

“Constipation is very real as well. I also took fibre supplements and had Ayurvedic Baladi churan made with almond milk, gur (jaggery) every evening,” she added.

Kapoor’s morning ritual was having a big tablespoon of ghee followed by warm water and lemon.

She advises new moms-to-be to source clean organic produce and cook food well before consuming and stay away from overeating.

“It’s a myth when people say eat for two! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Please be sensible while eating if you’re carrying a single baby you need only 350 calories more,” she wrote.

Also read : Diet plan to remove anxiety, tension and other negative emotions naturally

For exercises, Kapoor used to do yoga and pilates as she feels that it isn’t dangerous for a pregnant woman to move especially if she has been active before.