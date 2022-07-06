With roughly one billion monthly active users, Instagram is definitely the most popular social networks worldwide. The social photo-sharing app is extremely popular in India, more than 201 million active Instagram users.

Still, there are some people in India, who would like to deactivate their Instagram accounts.

If you want to deactivate your Instagram account using your laptop then just you need to follow the following steps:

First, login into your Instagram account.

2. Secondly, click on your profile picture having your display picture, then click on the “profile” tab.

3. After clicking into the profile tab, you need to click “Edit profile”.

4. Another page will appear having your Username, Website, Bio, Email and as you scroll down you will find in the bottom right corner there is written “temporarily deactivate my account” click into that link.

5. After clicking, a page will appear with heading “Temporarily Deactivate Your Account” you need to select an option as provided on the scroll down option. Select reasons for question asked for why are you deactivation of your account from the scroll down option.

6.Enter your password, and finally select onto a tab “Temporarily Deactivate Account”. A pop-up will appear saying “you are about to temporarily deactivate your account” click on “Yes”

7. Your account will remain deactivated until you login.

