Guwahati: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new feature to let users conceal their last seen and online status to their contacts, WABetaInfo has stated.

According to a screenshot shared by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, with the introduction of the new feature, users can control who can see their online status with two options: Everyone and Same as Last Seen.

When an individual uses the latter option, ‘online’ status will not be visible on-screen to non-contacts.

With the ‘My Contacts except’ option available in Last Seen settings, users can hide their last seen and online status to specific contacts.

WhatsApp is finally listening to user feedback by developing a feature that lets us choose who can see when we are online on WhatsApp!https://t.co/eew9OVi5I1 pic.twitter.com/y3DWfobY3P — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 1, 2022

The users can also restrict anyone using the ‘Nobody’ option. WhatsApp will introduce the feature under development to Android, iOS and Desktop, WABetaInfo said.

However, the WhatsApp tracker has not specified a timeline for the release of the new feature.

The instant messaging app is working on other features, including the ability to switch to avatar on video calls and introducing a blur tool to the media editor.

It has introduced new time limits to deleting messages on the platform: 2 days and 12 hours and has released a new version of message reactions, letting users react with any emojis.

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned 19, 10,000 Indian accounts in May 2022 using the “abuse detection approach”, which also includes action taken in furtherance of negative feedback received from users.

According to the monthly report released by WhatsApp, it received 528 grievance reports, of which 24 were actioned during the period.