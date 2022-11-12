The liver is one of the most important organs and it needs to be taken care of with the right food.

The liver processes proteins, cholesterol, and bile to store vitamins, minerals, and even carbohydrates for the body.

It also breaks down toxins like alcohol, medications, and natural byproducts of metabolism. Keeping your liver in good shape is important for maintaining health.

To keep the liver healthy, you need to eat healthily.

The are many food items that can be consumed to keep the liver up and active but we have narrowed it down to five such food items.

Here is the list:

#Coffee

One of the best beverages for the liver’s health is said to be coffee. Drinking coffee protects the liver from disease and helps lower the risk of cirrhosis, or permanent liver damage, in people with chronic liver disease



#Tea

Well, no need to say anything. Tea is the number 1 choice when it comes to a morning sip and afternoon or any time of the day.

Tea is also beneficial for health and reported to have particular benefits for the liver.

Drinking 10 cups of green tea per day can improve blood markers of liver health, a Japanese study found.



#Grapefruit

Grapefruit is another food item that can protect the liver naturally as it contains antioxidants.

Grapefruit is known for two antioxidants namely naringenin and naringin.

Studies on animals have revealed that the two antioxidants protect the liver from injury.



#Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice might sound quite uncomfortable to drink for some but it is great for the liver. It is a source of nitrates and antioxidants called betalains.

Beetroot juice helps reduce oxidative damage and inflammation in the liver, as well as increase natural detoxification enzymes.



#Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables which include Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and mustard greens have high fibre content and distinctive taste.

Brussels sprouts and broccoli sprout extract increase levels of detoxification enzymes and protect the liver from damage.