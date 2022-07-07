DIBRUGARH: Beating all odds, 20-year-old tea plucker Rasina Gowala of Maijan tea estate won the hearts of the people in Dibrugarh by clinging Gold medal in the 11th South Asian Ashihare Karate championship held at Chalsa in West Bengal.

Five neighboring countries have participated in the event held at Chalsa in West Bengal from June 24 to 26,2022.

Rasina has proved that if one has dedication and passion to achieve something, then he/she can achieve it.

Rasina is a casual worker at Maijan tea estate in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh.

She plucks tea leaves at Maijan tea estate with other womenfolk of the tea garden but her passion and interest in sports are unbelievable.

Rasina has become a household name among the tea garden workers in Maijan after she bagged a gold medal in the Karate championship.

Talking to this correspondent, Rasina said, “Since my childhood, I have been interested in sports activity. I watch the boys, who played football on our garden field. I decided to take part in sports activity and from then my sports career started.

“Recently, I won a Gold medal in the Ashihare Karate championship. All credit goes to my coach Tapan Bhuyan who has trained me,” she said.

She added, “For the last seven years, I have been learning Karte. Now, many girls in the Tea garden practice Karate. Every girl of Tea garden should learn Karate for self-defense.”

“During monsoon season, floods affect the field, where we usually practice. We have to face problems because we have no other alternative. I appeal to the government to provide an alternative field so that we can practice during the rainy season as well,” she said.

Tapan Bhuyan, the coach of Rasina, said, “We are proud of her because she brought Gold medal in the recently concluded Ashihare Karate championship. In 2018, in mixed boxing championship, she brought Gold medal as well.”

“Seven years ago, Rasina brought her sister to me for teaching Karate. Everyday, she came with her sister. One day, I asked Rasina would you want to learn Karate and she replied yes and this is how her journey begins,” Bhuyan said.