Premature greying of hair is one of the most common beauty problems that most of us get in this hectic period of our lives.

According to Ayurveda expert Dr. Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya , the three herbs that helps in controlling premature greying of hair includes amla, curry leaves and bhringaraj.

Savaliya has explained how these three herbs can be used in our daily lives to prevent premature greying of hair.

The doctor suggests that eating one amla fruit a day during the winter season is the best practice not only to treat premature greying of hair but it can also correct metabolism, eliminate toxin and is thereby one of the best rejuvenation medicines.

Coconut oil processed with fresh amla juice can be used for a scalp massage and would also be of great help in controlling premature greying of hair.

Savaliya suggests people to use amla powder as an ingredient in hair masks and also drink 30ml of fresh amla juice daily for getting lustrous healthy hair.

Curry leaves can also be used a haircare pack to eliminate premature greying of hair according to the doctor.

She suggests people to boil a handful of curry leaves along with one or two cups of coconut oil till the whole mixture acquires a dark colour.

Once the mixture gets cooled, transfer it into a glass container and apply it thoroughly into your hair (from root to tip) by sectioning it into different parts.

Savaliya suggests that this hairpack should be left overnight and washed off the next day with a mild shampoo for best results.

According to the doctor, Bhringaraj is another one of best natural remedies for premature grey hair treatment and this herb is also known as Kesharanjan or natural coloring agent of hair.

Besides starting the process of restoring natural colour of the hair, Bhringaraj also corrects metabolism.

Savaliya advises that bhringaraj powder can be added in hair packs to retain colour, reduce hair loss and promote hair growth

She also suggests that people can apply a paste of Bhringaraj on the scalp , leave it for half an hour and then wash it off for getting desired results.

Meanwhile, hair can also be taken great care by oiling it first with Bhringaraj oil and then washing it off with a herbal shampoo but this routine should be followed twice a week as per the doctor.