Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora, who is a well-known fitness enthusiast, shows how a workout session can be made interesting with the help of Danda Yoga.

Arora often shares different videos of yoga sessions for her fans each day on Instagram in addition to pictures of fashion shoots or snapshots of her personal life.

The actress has recently shared a video of her doing a ‘fantastic Monday workout’ with the help of a bamboo stick as a prop.

The video shows the actress stretching her body sideways and performing squats by using the bamboo stick as a support.

Arora termed Danda Yoga as one of her favourite forms of yoga and has also listed the benefits of this exercise.

According to Arora, Danda Yoga is a fabulous workout to reduce belly fat especially around the waist.

Danda Yoga also gives a great stretch to the muscles of the arms and legs and spine in addition to relaxing the body thoroughly.

Arora advised her fans to add a prop while doing a workout and it can be anything like a bottle of water or towel.

“This week, try adding a prop to your workout, something as simple as a bottle of water or a towel. It will enhance your workout and give you a welcomed break,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Arora is a yoga lover and her multiple videos on Instagram are a proof of that and she also lists the various benefits of each of her yoga sessions.

The actress, who often encourages her fans to adopt take up yoga for staying fit and fine, is often photographed in Mumbai by paparazzi stepping into her yoga studio or coming out of it.

Meanwhile, Arora had always been vocal about how yoga had become a solace for her when she was going through a tough time in her life.