TISS Recruitment 2023 Apply online for Executive vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive – Travel Desk to be filled on contract basis for a period of one year initially and extendable based on performance of the candidate and requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Executive – Travel Desk

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000 to 35,000 per month (commensurate with educational qualification and work experience).

Qualification & Experience :

1. Degree with good academic record from Government recognized Institution

2. Five years Experience in Travel and Tourism with IATA Certification, possessing good written and oral communication skills in English language is must. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel, Powerpoint etc.

Age Limit : Preferably below 45 Years as on 31 January, 2023

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for submission of applications is 16th January 2023.

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs. 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD

candidates will be Rs 250/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form.

Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

