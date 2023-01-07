Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure & Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure & Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Analyst and Office Management Executive (OME).

Name of post : Office Management Executive (OME)

No. of posts : 19

Qualification: Graduate (minimum three years duration) degree in any field from recognized University/institution.

Working Experience: The OME must have at least (2) two years’ experience in office management/ secretarial work in any public or private sector organization.

Computer Skills: Must be excellent in using computer applications, with advanced knowledge of Office Management, proficiency in MS Office Applications like (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

etc.) including email.

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st January, 2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th January 2023 from 10: 30 AM to 12 PM in ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781022 (Assam, India)

Also Read : Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Name of post : Data Analyst (DA)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification: Master in Statistics/Economics or closely related subject from any recognized university. Should have good skills on Data administration, data management, and computer and information technology.

Working Experience: The candidate must have at least 7-10 years of experience from the date of passing his/her required educational qualification in Data Analysis of projects for any public or private sector organization. In case, sufficient candidates with 7-10 years of experience in the field cited above are not available, the interview panel may allow candidates having less than 7-10 years of experience to appear before the interview panel and if selected they will be hired at a lower

remuneration.

Computer Skills: Should have analytical and problem-solving skills, interpersonal and communication skills, time management skills, knowledge of Java or PHP and Postgres; High level of Computer Skills, including proficiency in Internet based applications, MS Word, MS Excel and MS Power Point etc.

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 50 years as on 1st January, 2023

Also Read : IGNOU Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor vacancies

How to apply :

For the post of Office Management Executive, candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 20th January 2023 along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/ documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

For the post of Data Analyst, candidates have to apply through a soft copy of the application & the supporting documents which are to be sent by email to hrarias@arias.in/hrdepariass@gmail.com. The last date for submission of applications is up to 4: 30 PM of 18th January 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Also Read : Shweta Tiwari’s beauty secrets that make her look radiant and youthful