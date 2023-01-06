Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contractual Worker (Skilled) in the project “Development of Quality Nucleus Stock Production Unit of Honey Bee (Apis cerana) colonies”

Name of post : Contractual Worker (Skilled)

Qualification : M. Sc. (Agri.) in Entomology

Emoluments : Rs. 10000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19.01.2023 at 10.00 AM in the Department of Entomology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, 785013.

Age limit: 35 years (5 years relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC Candidates).

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification will have to appear for the interview with bio-data, publications/thesis etc. and passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

