Assam Career Apply for Research Assistant vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in the project entitled “Technology development of vinegar production from traditional fruits Leteku (Baccaurea motleyana), Kordoi (Averrhoa carambola), Poniyal (Flacourtia jangomas) of Assam” at the Centre for the Environment.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor of Science/Technology/Engineering. Experience of working in laboratory is preferable.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th January 2023 at 11 AM in Centre for the Environment, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents.

