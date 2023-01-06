Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 24

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Urdu : 1

Anthropology : 1

History : 1

Psychology : 1

Public Administration : 1

Sociology : 1

Biochemistry : 1

Chemistry : 1

Mathematics : 1

Statistics : 1

Education : 1

Child Development : 1

Home Science : 1

Nutritional Science : 1

Commerce : 1

Management : 3

Health Science : 1

Nursing : 1

Tourism and Hospitality Service : 1

Environment Studies : 1

Foreign languages : 1

Pay Scale : Academic Level 14 of 7th CPC (Rs. 1,44,200 – Rs. 2,18,200/-)

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 20

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Urdu : 2

Anthropology : 1

History : 1

Political Science : 1

Biochemistry : 1

Mathematics : 1

Child Development : 1

Home Science : 1

Nutritional Science : 2

Management : 1

Health Science : 1

Nursing : 1

Computer & Information Sciences : 1

Tourism and Hospitality Service : 1

Inter Disciplinary & Trans Disciplinary Studies : 1

Foreign languages : 2

Pay Scale : Academic Level 13A of 7th CPC (Rs. 1,31,400 – Rs. 2,17,100/-)

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 16

Subject wise vacancies :

Library Science : 1

Political Science : 1

Psychology : 1

Chemistry : 1

Geology : 1

Life Sciences : 2

Education : 1

Rural Development : 2

Management : 1

Health Science : 1

Food Science Technology : 1

Inter Disciplinary & Trans Disciplinary Studies : 2

Translation Studies and Training : 1

Pay Scale : Academic Level 10 of 7th CPC ( Rs. 57,700/- 1,82,400/-)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://ignou.ac.in/ up to 31st January 2023.

The hard copy of the printout of application submitted online along with self-attested copies of necessary certificates/documents should reach the Director, Academic Coordination Division, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 through registered/speed post on or before 10th February 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

