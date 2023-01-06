Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Assam Institute of Management

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Institute of Management.

Assam Institute of Management is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professors in the areas of Finance and Operations Management along with HR Specialization.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

Pay Scale : Level- 10, Entry Pay Rs.57,700/-

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and Master’s Degree in Business Administration / PGDM /C. A. / ICWA/ M. Com. with First Class or equivalent and two years of professional experience after acquiring the degree of Master’s degree.

Candidates with the following added qualifications / attainments will be given preference

Uniformly good academic career with Engineering / Science / Maths Background. Adequate Research Work and Publications. Corporate and Field Exposure. Candidate with specialised skillsets in the field of operations and production, IT Skills and exposure to the use and application of specialised financial/ operations software.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://aimguwahati.edu.in/ within January 27, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

