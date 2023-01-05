Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Digboi Mahila Mahavidyalaya

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Digboi Mahila Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Digboi Mahila Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Economics : 1

Sociology : 1

History : 1

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Program Executive vacancies in PNRD

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Assam Govt. Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated Dispur, the 24th January 2022. Besides NET/ SLET/ SET as mandatory eligibility conditions, candidates having Ph.D degree in accordance with the UGC regulation of 30th June, 2010 (Minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph.D Degree Regulation. 2009) shall be exempted from NET/SLET/SET. The candidate must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) in master degree level in the concerned subject. The candidates must have acquired qualification latest by the date of submission of their applications. Other eligibility like M.Phil/ Ph.D/Seminar paper/Publication can be acquired and may be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies in N.N. Saikia College

Age Limit : The age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years on 01-01-2023 with the relaxation as per Govt. rules for candidates of SC/ST (5 Years), OBC/MOBC (3 Years), PWD (10 Years).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (non-refundable) only drawn in favour of Principal, Digboi Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Digboi payable at SBI, Digboi Bazar Branch, Digboi (IFSC Code SBIN0017663). The applications must reach the Principal, Digboi Mahila Mahavidyalaya, P.O.- Digboi, Dist.- Tinsukia, PIN-786171, Assam within January 17, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood celebs’ glitzy New Year celebrations