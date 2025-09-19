Guwahati: Gauhati University expresses profound grief at the untimely demise of Assam’s most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, who passed away today in Singapore.

His passing leaves a void that words can scarcely fill, marking an irreparable loss to the people of Assam and to music lovers across the world, said an official release from the University.

Offering condolences, Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, said: “Zubeen Garg was not only the heartbeat of Assam but also the voice of the youth and the old alike. His music carried the soul of our land and gave Assam a global resonance. On behalf of the Gauhati University fraternity, I express our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. His demise is irreparable and leaves us with memories that will forever echo in our hearts.”

Born in Tura, Meghalaya, into a family deeply rooted in music and literature, Zubeen Garg was nurtured by his mother, Late Ily Borthakur, a singer, and inspired by his father, Mohini Mohon Borthakur, a noted lyricist and poet.

From a young age, he displayed prodigious talent, mastering the tabla, immersing in Assamese folk traditions, and composing his own songs while still in school.

He rose to prominence with his debut Assamese album ‘Anamika’ in 1992, before making his mark in Bollywood and beyond.

His soulful rendition of ‘Ya Ali’ in the film ‘Gangster’ (2006) remains one of the most celebrated songs of Indian cinema, earning him the Global Indian Film Award for Best Playback Singer.

Over three decades, Zubeen’s music transcended languages and boundaries—Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and more—uniting people through melody.

Gauhati University pays homage to a legend whose voice was the pride of Assam and whose art inspired generations. Zubeen Garg will forever remain an inseparable part of Assam’s cultural identity.