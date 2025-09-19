Kolkata: For music director Jeet Gannguli, words have lost their touch!

As we called him to get his views on the sudden demise of singer Zubeen Garg, he was almost in tears.

“Diganta, I can’t speak, I can’t,” he said on his way home.

“He was not a singer, but was an emotion,” said the legendary music director who used Zubeen in so many Bengali hit songs in films like Premi, Chiorodini Tumi Je Amar, Mon Maane Na, and others.

I asked him, “Dada, we are so selfish, we run after competition over someone’s death, but look at the family, he is no more.”

“I agree, Diganta, I am spellbound,” Pat comes his reply. And talk about his association and last conversation with Zubeen, he said, “Just four days back, he called me. He wanted my wife and me to visit his new home on the hills, and see if he is nowhere to be seen,” said Jeet.

And talk of the response, Jeetda fainted when the news broke.

“I was in the recording studio when I heard about his death. Do you know I fainted?” he asked.

To Jeetda, beyond being a singer, he was a great human being.

“Let me not count him as a singer; what a human being he was.

“Everyone is a singer, but the human being you are, it is expressed through one’s voice. There will be no other Zubin. I have lost a friend,” he said.

And his last with Zubeen in a Bengali film starring Soham in the lead, Jeetda just couldn’t control his emotions, “He said we would go big with the song, he told me,” Jeetda said.

Well, he is gone, but his impact will always be lasting.