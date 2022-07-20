Guwahati: Singer Zubeen Garg was admitted to a hospital in Dibrugarh after he sustained a minor injury.

Garg fell in the bathroom and become unconscious on Tuesday night as per reports.

The singer is now admitted to the Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh and is undergoing treatment.

He was staying at a resort where the incident took place. However, hospital authorities have stated that the singer is now in stable condition and is out of danger.

The doctors said that they are running a few tests on him and if things go well, they will discharge him by evening.

As per reports, Zubeen had a seizure following an epileptic fit. He also received 5 stitches on his head.

