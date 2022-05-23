Popular singer from Assam – Zubeen Garg said that nothing can beat the joy of watching a movie on the big screen.

Zubeen Garg said that people should watch movies in cinema halls, not on mobile phones.

Zubeen Garg said this while interacting with the crowd at a Bihu function held in Kenduguri of Pathsala town in Bajali district of Assam recently.

“Watching movies on mobile phones give no joy. The joy and excitement of watching a movie at cinema halls is different altogether. It cannot be compared,” said Zubeen Garg.

“If you think smartphones are an alternative to cinema halls, then it is not true,” the singer added.

Also read: Madrassa debate revives: Muslim clerics slam Himanta Biswa Sarma, say Assam CM’s ‘dream’ is against Constitution

Zubeen Garg also lauded the crew and cast of new Assamese movie Local Utpaat for its good performance at the box office.

“After Mission China, Kanchanjangha and Ratnakar, the next Assamese film that emerged champion at the box office is Local Utpaat, I am also excited to watch this movie,” said Zubeen Garg.

“I will keep making Assamese movies and there will be new movies like Judha, Dr Bezbarua. So, I appeal people to watch movies in cinema halls,” he added.

Earlier, in the month of April, singer Zubeen Garg at a function said that people in Assam should watch and promote Assamese films instead of watching ‘nonsense’ dubbed South Indian movies.

Also, criticizing a few South Indian movies like KGF and RRR, Garg said that these movies make no sense.

Also read: Batatdrava violence: Assam TMC demands probe into custodial death allegations, police suspects ‘terror link’ into arson incident

He questioned the crowd if it was possible for one to just throw away a motorcycle with bare hands or if it was possible for a person to simply kick a truck and it would fly away?

“No that is not possible and it is simply non-sense,” he added.

Zubeen Garg said: “You should stop watching these dubbed movies and start watching Assamese films. We are not fools to watch those.”