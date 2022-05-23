The Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded a high-level probe into the allegations of “custodial death” of a fish trader, shortly after being released by police in Batatdrava in Nagaon district of Assam.

The death of the fish trader in Batatdrava in Nagaon district of Assam triggered violence in the area, with an angry mob setting on fire a police station.

Speaking to Northeast Now, Assam TMC president Ripun Bora said: “A high-level probe must be initiated into the allegations of custodial death of the person that ultimately triggered the violence in Batatdrava.”

He added: “This is not the first time that a person lost his life under the custody of Assam police. These allegations must be investigated.”

The deceased person has been identified as Safikul Islam, a local resident in Batatdrava in Nagaon district of Assam.

Assam police DG – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, on Sunday, said that the arsoning of police station in Batatdrava could have “terror links”.

“Involvement of Ansarullah Bangla Team, an affiliated organisation of Al-Qaeda, cannot be ruled out in the Batadrava arson case,” Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

Meanwhile, Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora further condemned the incidents of arsoning of police station and subsequent bulldozing of houses of the accused by the district administration.

“We condemn both the incidents – the arsoning of the Batatdrava police station and also the bulldozing of hoses of the accused by the Nagaon district administration,” said Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora.

He added: “Action must be taken against those, who burnt down the police station in Batatdrava, but as per the law of the land.”

“On what basis did the district administration bulldozed the houses of the accused? Even if the accused is guilty, what about his family? Who gave the authority to the district administration to render the families of the accused homeless? The families had nothing to do with the arson incident. Why make the children homeless?” Ripun Bora questioned.

Meanwhile, the officer-in-charge of the Batatdrava police station has been suspended after he failed to prevent the unruly mob from vandalising the police station on Saturday.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “We take the unfortunate death of Safiqul Islam very seriously and have put the OC of Batadraba police station under suspension and rest of the staff closed. If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to the law. No two thoughts.”