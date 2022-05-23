Assam chief minister Human Biswa Sarma has stress on the need of closing down of all madrassas for children to take up professions such as medicine or engineering.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at an eventsaid that “normal education” must be imparted to children instead of religious teachings in schools.

The Assam chief minister further said that the word ‘madrassa’ must cease to exist.

“Till the time this word (madrasa) exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Teach the Quran to your children, but at home,” he added.

The Assam CM further said that “stress should be on science, maths, biology, botany, zoology”.

“There should be normal education in schools,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “Religious texts can be taught at home. But in schools, they should study to become doctors, engineers, professors and scientists.”