DIBRUGARH: In major political development, over 5,000 people joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday.

AAP has been trying to expand its base in upper Assam, especially in the tea garden areas. Recently, many leaders from national parties joined AAP in Assam.

The joining ceremony held at Lahowal witnessed a large number of members belonging to BJP, Congress, AGP, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha joining the APP in the presence of party leader Manoj Dhanowar.

On May 2, the former Congress leader joined the APP along with several Raijor Dal leaders in New Delhi.

Months before joining AAP he had resigned as the Chairman of Tea and Ex-Tea Mazdoor Congress citing differences of opinion on crucial issues concerning Assam and its people.

“AAP has emerged as an alternative after people have lost trust in other parties. The excitement, hope and trust for the AAP among the newly joined members are unbelievable. It is not only the members from other parties who have joined us today but people from every profession like teaching, legal, business and trade have joined us. It is only the beginning,” an AAP leader said.