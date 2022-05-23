The centre has sanctioned Rs 180 crore for restoration of the railway line in the Lumding-Badarpur section in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“@RailMinIndia has sanctioned ?180 cr for restoration of the railway network that was devastated by floods & landslides in Dima Hasao,” tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The railway line in the Lumding-Badarpur section in Dima Hasao district of Assam got completely damaged in the floods and landslides last week.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that the centre has assured that the restoration work of the railway line in the Lumding-Badarpur section in Dima Hasao district of Assam would get over by July 10.

“Repair of the damaged portions of the vital rail link will not only restore connectivity between Barak and Brahmaputra valleys of Assam but also reconnect Tripura, Mizoram & parts of Manipur with rest of the country,” added CM Sarma.