Six more people lost their lives on Sunday in Assam due to floods that deteriorated further.

The death tally in Assam due to floods with these fresh deaths has risen to 24.

The six fresh deaths in Assam due to floods also include two children.

According to the Assam state disaster management authority (ASDMA), four persons got drowned in Nagaon.

On tge other hand, one person at Doboka in Hojai district and a child at Silchar in Cachar district of Assam also lost their lives due to the floods.

Meanwhile, over 7 lakh people across 27 districts of Assam continue to be affected.

Nagaon is the worst affected district in Assam with nearly 3.5 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar (2.3 lakh people) and Hojai (over 58,300 people).